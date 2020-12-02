12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) shares moved upwards by 21.85% to $5.52 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 635.81% of Sequans Communications's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.3 million.
- MMTEC (NASDAQ:MTC) stock increased by 20.68% to $1.75. MMTEC's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 143.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock increased by 12.49% to $1.26. My Size's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1196.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares moved upwards by 12.48% to $7.75. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 377.8K shares, making up 251.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.2 million.
- BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) stock increased by 12.39% to $7.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 96.9 million, which is 1018.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock moved upwards by 10.7% to $3.61. As of 12:32 EST, Waitr Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million, which is 73.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $400.5 million.
Losers
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock declined by 20.22% to $3.75 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 10.1 million, which is 255.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $587.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock decreased by 16.04% to $6.63. As of 12:32 EST, ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 167.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) stock decreased by 15.24% to $34.1. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.2 million shares, making up 174.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock decreased by 15.13% to $2.75. As of 12:32 EST, Mogo's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 74.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.
- Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) shares decreased by 11.96% to $22.6. Trading volume for Palantir Technologies's stock is 89.2 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 141.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares declined by 9.94% to $9.74. As of 12:32 EST, Net Element's stock is trading at a volume of 458.6K, which is 24.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.2 million.
