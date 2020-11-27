10 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Apex Technology (NASDAQ:APXT) stock increased by 29.02% to $14.18 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 34.4 million, which is 6006.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $631.8 million.
- RMG Acquisition (NYSE:RMG) shares increased by 19.94% to $16.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 9.9 million, which is 1063.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $485.8 million.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRACU) stock rose 16.19% to $14.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 21.1K, which is 191.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- X Financial (NYSE:XYF) shares increased by 15.25% to $2.72. X Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 162.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 97.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $145.5 million.
- Stable Road Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRAC) stock increased by 14.24% to $13.55. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 533.63% of Stable Road Acquisition's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.5 million.
Losers
- Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC) stock decreased by 23.44% to $17.05 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 5.4 million shares is 996.02% of Newborn Acquisition's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $127.1 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares decreased by 15.55% to $2.5. The current volume of 302.3K shares is 75.37% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares decreased by 15.36% to $4.33. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.7 million shares, making up 137.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $228.1 million.
- SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH) stock declined by 11.06% to $13.03. SWK Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 19.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 140.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million.
- Vesper Healthcare (NASDAQ:VSPR) stock fell 10.85% to $10.15.
