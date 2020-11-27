12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) stock rose 75.94% to $2.2 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for SCWorx's stock is 81.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 2887.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock rose 36.22% to $4.4. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.6 million shares, making up 4272.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $103.5 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares rose 25.92% to $0.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 171.4 million, which is 221.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $154.6 million.
- F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) stock moved upwards by 25.53% to $7.0.
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares rose 24.19% to $75.3. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 209.32% of Arcturus Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) stock rose 22.64% to $29.63. As of 12:32 EST, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 453.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) stock decreased by 11.74% to $2.63 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 258.5K shares, making up 343.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $122.6 million.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock fell 11.63% to $6.31. AnPac Bio-Medical Science's stock is trading at a volume of 964.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 96.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.6 million.
- Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares fell 9.9% to $74.52. As of 12:32 EST, Sage Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 431.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock decreased by 6.69% to $0.18. The current volume of 30.6 million shares is 90.24% of Titan Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) stock decreased by 6.59% to $2.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 382.2K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 94.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $298.7 million.
- Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) shares fell 6.42% to $0.25. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.5 million, which is 65.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
