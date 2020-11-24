12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares moved upwards by 35.17% to $0.33 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 431.8 million shares is 651.66% of Sundial Growers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock increased by 26.8% to $9.1. The current volume of 56.8 million shares is 213.59% of Aurora Cannabis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
- Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) stock moved upwards by 26.32% to $1.1. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.3 million shares, making up 554.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.7 million.
- DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) stock moved upwards by 22.35% to $5.09. The current volume of 420.7K shares is 842.9% of DiaMedica Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.3 million.
- Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) shares rose 18.9% to $0.68. Trading volume for Iterum Therapeutics's stock is 8.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 144.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million.
- SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) shares moved upwards by 17.11% to $1.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 578.0K, which is 20.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.8 million.
Losers
- Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) stock decreased by 27.02% to $0.28 during Tuesday's regular session. Advaxis's stock is trading at a volume of 35.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 1753.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.8 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares declined by 17.36% to $28.04. As of 12:32 EST, Graybug Vision's stock is trading at a volume of 103.1K, which is 59.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) stock decreased by 12.74% to $4.11. Trading volume for HTG Molecular Diagnostics's stock is 253.3K as of 12:32 EST. This is 135.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) shares declined by 12.66% to $59.57. As of 12:32 EST, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 130.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) stock fell 12.32% to $38.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.8 million, which is 161.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $927.9 million.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) stock fell 12.12% to $3.23. Trading volume for Medigus's stock is 4.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 88.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.7 million.
