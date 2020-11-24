12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares moved upwards by 97.75% to $5.58 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 105.4 million shares is 3055.83% of Fuel Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.7 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock increased by 44.7% to $3.14. Trading volume for Ocean Power Technologies's stock is 45.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 447.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.8 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock moved upwards by 44.44% to $2.99. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 41.9 million shares, making up 4140.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.4 million.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares rose 21.97% to $1.16. Aqua Metals's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 372.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
- ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) shares increased by 15.29% to $2.66. ClearSign Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 583.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 396.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock rose 15.19% to $25.43. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.4 million shares, making up 172.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion.
Losers
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares declined by 19.51% to $11.95 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 818.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $244.2 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock declined by 19.08% to $6.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.8 million, which is 55.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) stock declined by 17.47% to $64.57. Dycom Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 287.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock decreased by 17.08% to $4.37. As of 12:32 EST, Pioneer Power Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 21.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock decreased by 16.88% to $5.37. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 54.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.5 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock decreased by 10.77% to $9.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 398.4K, which is 112.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.4 million.
Posted-In: Industrials StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers