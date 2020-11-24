12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares rose 38.83% to $3.64 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Ideanomics's stock is trading at a volume of 190.5 million, which is 1462.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $869.2 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock moved upwards by 18.73% to $4.97. As of 12:32 EST, Priority Tech Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 152.1K, which is 95.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.4 million.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ:CCRC) stock increased by 14.19% to $5.39. China Customer Relations's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 56.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $98.7 million.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares increased by 14.0% to $2.85. As of 12:32 EST, Addvantage Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 560.7K, which is 331.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.5 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) stock increased by 13.96% to $12.22. Trading volume for SPI Energy's stock is 11.5 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 120.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.4 million.
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) shares rose 13.74% to $75.49. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.2 million, which is 405.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) stock decreased by 17.78% to $11.84 during Tuesday's regular session. Net Element's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 87.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.3 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock fell 15.86% to $2.6. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 300.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.5 million.
- SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) stock fell 12.06% to $0.88. The current volume of 290.8K shares is 90.19% of SeaChange International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $33.0 million.
- Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) stock decreased by 10.01% to $2.07. Trading volume for Energous's stock is 8.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 792.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.2 million.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock decreased by 8.53% to $3.65. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 131.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.1 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock fell 8.06% to $32.35. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 370.56% of Beam Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
Posted-In: Technology StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers