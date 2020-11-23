12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares rose 42.4% to $8.63 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 70.9 million, which is 757.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $558.1 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) stock rose 31.94% to $5.7. Trading volume for Renren's stock is 712.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 163.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.4 million.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) stock moved upwards by 28.98% to $29.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 52.9 million, which is 803.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $944.1 million.
- China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) shares moved upwards by 22.86% to $4.15. Trading volume for China Automotive Systems's stock is 688.1K as of 12:32 EST. This is 863.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.1 million.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) stock moved upwards by 21.47% to $14.65. The current volume of 26.3 million shares is 379.83% of Kandi Technologies Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $930.6 million.
- GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares increased by 21.3% to $26.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.3 million, which is 277.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell 11.23% to $31.72 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Niu Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 9.5 million, which is 727.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) stock declined by 8.89% to $10.11. As of 12:32 EST, Container Store Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 136.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $511.2 million.
- Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP) shares declined by 7.44% to $4.54. As of 12:32 EST, Superior Industries Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 126.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $116.3 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock declined by 6.91% to $18.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.8 million, which is 66.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $557.2 million.
- Caleres (NYSE:CAL) stock fell 5.77% to $11.77. Caleres's stock is trading at a volume of 437.9K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 58.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $446.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock fell 5.74% to $10.19. Electrameccanica Vehicles's stock is trading at a volume of 52.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 356.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $792.6 million.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksIntraday Update Movers