12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) stock increased by 31.78% to $3.4 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 198.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) shares rose 31.75% to $3.73. The current volume of 12.4 million shares is 240.02% of Medigus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) shares rose 31.61% to $36.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 171.4K, which is 102.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) shares moved upwards by 29.77% to $0.65. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.3 million shares, making up 230.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million.
- Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) shares increased by 21.94% to $3.49. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 353.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $72.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) stock rose 18.92% to $9.99. TRACON Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 662.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 48.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.7 million.
Losers
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) shares declined by 31.63% to $0.63 during Monday's regular session. PolarityTE's stock is trading at a volume of 17.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 2978.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) stock fell 20.28% to $7.0. Trading volume for Bellerophon Therapeutics's stock is 355.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 754.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.4 million.
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) shares fell 13.2% to $2.29. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 34.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.4 million.
- OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) stock declined by 12.3% to $4.37. OptiNose's stock is trading at a volume of 455.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 120.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $227.4 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock declined by 11.11% to $0.18. As of 12:32 EST, Titan Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 66.1 million, which is 217.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $35.7 million.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) shares decreased by 9.87% to $2.4. Trading volume for Hepion Pharmaceuticals's stock is 400.2K as of 12:32 EST. This is 187.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksIntraday Update Markets Movers