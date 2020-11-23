12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock rose 58.26% to $2.01 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Fuel Tech's stock is 22.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 784.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock increased by 47.76% to $6.93. Trading volume for Greenland Technologies's stock is 4.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 150.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $69.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock moved upwards by 42.96% to $7.92. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 138.7 million shares, making up 473.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock rose 34.97% to $6.33. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 145.91% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.7 million.
- Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) stock rose 28.64% to $5.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 2.4 million, which is 33.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 million.
- Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) stock rose 17.51% to $21.94. Trading volume for Bloom Energy's stock is 8.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 135.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion.
Losers
- Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock decreased by 14.47% to $28.8 during Monday's regular session. Montrose Environmental Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 246.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 154.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock decreased by 9.76% to $1.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 67.6K, which is 207.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) shares declined by 7.9% to $0.81. Performant Financial's stock is trading at a volume of 531.6K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 101.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
- U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares decreased by 7.84% to $7.53. Trading volume for U.S. Xpress Enterprises's stock is 688.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 174.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.3 million.
- Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) stock declined by 7.54% to $2.02. Trading volume for Ocean Power Technologies's stock is 6.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 63.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.9 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:TOMZ) shares declined by 6.86% to $4.08. TOMI Environmental Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 198.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 48.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.3 million.
