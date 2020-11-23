12 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock increased by 63.96% to $2.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 188.9 million shares, making up 2068.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $603.4 million.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) shares increased by 35.65% to $34.32. As of 12:32 EST, Beam Global's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 937.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares moved upwards by 20.6% to $7.23. As of 12:32 EST, Riot Blockchain's stock is trading at a volume of 27.2 million, which is 321.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $368.2 million.
- United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) stock rose 20.5% to $6.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 6.7 million, which is 227.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 billion.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares increased by 18.53% to $6.46. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.2 million shares, making up 73.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $107.4 million.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares increased by 18.16% to $2.98. Aurora Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 251.3K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 179.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $344.6 million.
Losers
- Huami (NYSE:HMI) stock fell 9.1% to $13.39 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 353.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $829.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock declined by 8.32% to $14.67. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 83.6K shares, making up 105.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $170.1 million.
- Integrated Media (NASDAQ:IMTE) shares decreased by 8.23% to $4.65. The current volume of 59.3K shares is 98.99% of Integrated Media's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.0 million.
- Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) shares decreased by 6.79% to $3.06. Deswell Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 18.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 70.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock decreased by 6.56% to $2.85. The current volume of 304.1K shares is 8.17% of Socket Mobile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- Datto Holding (NYSE:MSP) shares fell 6.23% to $26.51. The current volume of 199.5K shares is 33.69% of Datto Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
