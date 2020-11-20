12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 115.61% to $6.49 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is 89.7 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1227.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.7 million.
- AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO) stock rose 42.39% to $8.8. AYRO's stock is trading at a volume of 103.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 4476.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.8 million.
- Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) stock rose 29.69% to $43.55. The current volume of 3.0 million shares is 249.35% of Dada Nexus's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares rose 27.48% to $23.38. Blink Charging's stock is trading at a volume of 29.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 484.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $754.9 million.
- Renren (NYSE:RENN) shares increased by 23.49% to $4.71. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.2 million, which is 299.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $110.9 million.
- Ballys (NYSE:BALY) shares increased by 19.02% to $44.05. The current volume of 569.4K shares is 128.83% of Ballys's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
Losers
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares fell 38.22% to $0.18 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 304.3 million shares is 481.19% of Naked Brand Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares decreased by 15.35% to $0.32. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.9 million, which is 102.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares declined by 12.43% to $12.62. As of 12:32 EST, Kandi Technologies Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 37.6 million, which is 604.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $801.7 million.
- Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) shares declined by 10.24% to $27.62. Haverty Furniture Cos's stock is trading at a volume of 108.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 57.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $503.0 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) stock fell 8.73% to $12.86. Trading volume for Lazydays Holdings's stock is 135.0K as of 12:32 EST. This is 65.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
- Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares declined by 8.51% to $8.39. Trading volume for Sequential Brands Gr's stock is 51.5K as of 12:32 EST. This is 8.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.8 million.
