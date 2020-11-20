12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) shares increased by 25.12% to $0.38 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Check-Cap's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million, which is 547.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) stock increased by 21.54% to $7.22. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 719.6K shares, making up 16.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) stock increased by 21.28% to $0.21. The current volume of 441.3 million shares is 1969.45% of Titan Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares rose 19.93% to $3.49. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 145.02% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.2 million.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $4.24. As of 12:32 EST, Idera Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 497.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.4 million.
- SINTX Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) stock increased by 17.72% to $1.86. SINTX Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 2.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 157.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.5 million.
Losers
- Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) shares decreased by 14.61% to $14.5 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 944.7K shares is 508.15% of Avrobio's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $528.5 million.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares fell 12.25% to $43.0. As of 12:32 EST, Olema Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 154.8K, which is 10.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) stock fell 12.17% to $1.3. Trading volume for Stealth BioTherapeutics's stock is 494.7K as of 12:32 EST. This is 625.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million.
- Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) stock decreased by 10.71% to $4.92. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 355.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $144.5 million.
- Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares declined by 9.4% to $2.19. Trading volume for Soligenix's stock is 720.8K as of 12:32 EST. This is 177.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.4 million.
- Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) shares decreased by 8.63% to $2.6. As of 12:32 EST, Tiziana Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 470.5K, which is 154.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.5 million.
