12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) shares moved upwards by 19.05% to $11.31 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 622.0K, which is 216.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $348.3 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock moved upwards by 18.15% to $0.18. Castor Maritime's stock is trading at a volume of 41.5 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 470.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 15.79% to $1.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 4.8 million, which is 177.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
- Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) stock increased by 14.47% to $0.87. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 205.6% of Performant Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 14.28% to $4.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 3.2 million, which is 68.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares rose 10.47% to $4.64. Broadwind's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 524.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.5 million.
Losers
- Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) stock fell 19.63% to $3.21 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Euroseas's stock is 315.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 185.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) stock decreased by 9.86% to $1.24. BioHiTech Global's stock is trading at a volume of 272.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 77.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock decreased by 9.4% to $2.58. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 509.1K shares, making up 20.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock declined by 8.99% to $7.19. As of 12:32 EST, Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 93.8K, which is 131.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) shares fell 8.44% to $0.65. Trading volume for Steel Connect's stock is 250.6K as of 12:32 EST. This is 204.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.5 million.
- Atlas Technical (NASDAQ:ATCX) stock decreased by 8.21% to $5.37. Atlas Technical's stock is trading at a volume of 35.0K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 360.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.3 million.
