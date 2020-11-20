12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) stock moved upwards by 27.99% to $1.54 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 68.3 million, which is 905.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $367.0 million.
- Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) stock increased by 21.68% to $5.5. The current volume of 19.4 million shares is 144.41% of Sunworks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.4 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares rose 21.06% to $4.22. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 307.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $661.9 million.
- SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) shares increased by 19.68% to $10.44. Trading volume for SPI Energy's stock is 6.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 64.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.7 million.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares increased by 18.14% to $11.42. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 5.5 million, which is 364.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock moved upwards by 13.91% to $24.68. The current volume of 733.1K shares is 228.6% of Beam Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST).
Losers
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock fell 26.01% to $4.34 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:32 EST, Nano Dimension's stock is trading at a volume of 39.5 million, which is 339.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $308.8 million.
- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) stock declined by 7.11% to $214.4. Trading volume for Workday's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 331.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares decreased by 6.45% to $18.29. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 1.0 million, which is 119.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 6.19% to $4.4. American Virtual Cloud's stock is trading at a volume of 39.1K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 23.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock fell 5.97% to $20.87. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.8 million shares, making up 388.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) stock fell 5.68% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 63.1K, which is 40.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $52.7 million.
