12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock rose 13.46% to $7.33 during Thursday's regular session. CBAK Energy Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 17.9 million shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 142.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $487.2 million.
- Atkore International (NYSE:ATKR) shares rose 11.11% to $34.49. The current volume of 637.8K shares is 170.46% of Atkore International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares rose 10.96% to $3.97. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 49.05% of Polar Power's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) shares increased by 9.99% to $3.3. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 72.0K, which is 40.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) shares rose 9.22% to $0.16. The current volume of 12.2 million shares is 140.88% of Castor Maritime's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.1 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) stock moved upwards by 8.81% to $8.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 176.1K, which is 48.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $106.3 million.
Losers
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares fell 7.94% to $1.68 during Thursday's regular session. Greenpro Capital's stock is trading at a volume of 284.1K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 6.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $99.7 million.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) shares decreased by 7.58% to $30.12. As of 12:37 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 157.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares decreased by 6.87% to $13.29. BrightView Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 78.1K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 26.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) shares decreased by 6.62% to $7.91. The current volume of 235.8K shares is 101.93% of Cross Country Healthcare's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.1 million.
- SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) shares fell 6.5% to $27.48. SP Plus's stock is trading at a volume of 141.5K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 84.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $634.4 million.
- Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares fell 6.29% to $13.72. Tutor Perini's stock is trading at a volume of 192.3K shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 58.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $697.3 million.
Posted-In: Industrials StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers