12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) stock rose 27.82% to $21.84 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Sonos's stock is 32.5 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 1016.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares increased by 19.42% to $9.54. Trading volume for Net Element's stock is 3.1 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 212.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) stock increased by 17.38% to $39.84. Trading volume for Nuance Communications's stock is 9.4 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 293.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vivopower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) shares increased by 12.85% to $9.18. Trading volume for Vivopower International's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:37 EST. This is 36.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $155.4 million.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares rose 12.15% to $5.35. As of 12:37 EST, Nano Dimension's stock is trading at a volume of 14.9 million, which is 132.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $381.0 million.
- Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) stock increased by 11.03% to $11.02. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 2.8 million, which is 120.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $240.5 million.
Losers
- Ebang International Hldgs (NASDAQ:EBON) stock declined by 25.77% to $5.36 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 185.93% of Ebang International Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST).
- American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares declined by 16.83% to $4.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:37 EST is 246.5K, which is 150.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $86.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares fell 11.26% to $7.1. GoPro's stock is trading at a volume of 9.3 million shares as of 12:37 EST. This is 246.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) stock decreased by 8.34% to $0.99. The current volume of 27.3K shares is 46.48% of CYREN's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The company's market cap stands at $60.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) shares declined by 7.43% to $1.62. As of 12:37 EST, Evolving Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 50.7K, which is 83.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 million.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock decreased by 6.79% to $16.84. The current volume of 1.9 million shares is 122.96% of Avaya Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:37 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
