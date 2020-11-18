11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares moved upwards by 22.93% to $5.07 during Wednesday's regular session. FuelCell Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 111.9 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 503.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) stock increased by 17.04% to $7.66. Ideal Power's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 3373.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock moved upwards by 12.99% to $3.74. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 34.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ:LMB) stock increased by 11.84% to $11.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 270.0K, which is 174.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock increased by 9.34% to $5.15. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 158.3K shares, making up 49.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 million.
Losers
- PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares decreased by 32.2% to $4.16 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for PaySign's stock is 4.4 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 1218.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $204.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock fell 21.69% to $7.62. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 12.3 million, which is 101.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $409.6 million.
- CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) shares fell 12.34% to $4.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 89.1K, which is 11.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock fell 8.98% to $0.37. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 153.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) stock declined by 7.78% to $2.88. The current volume of 526.3K shares is 198.78% of Lightbridge's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares fell 7.6% to $0.45. As of 12:32 EST, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million, which is 104.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million.
Posted-In: Industrials StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers