12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) stock rose 30.36% to $12.88 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Kazia Therapeutics's stock is 6.1 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 2114.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.9 million.
- BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) shares increased by 29.7% to $3.1. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares, making up 789.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) shares moved upwards by 22.94% to $140.45. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares, making up 455.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 billion.
- Liminal Biosciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) shares rose 21.18% to $4.69. As of 12:32 EST, Liminal Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 717.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) stock rose 20.34% to $5.56. Trading volume for Ra Medical Systems's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 22.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.4 million.
- Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) stock moved upwards by 17.21% to $4.88. Greenwich LifeSciences's stock is trading at a volume of 62.4K shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 253.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares declined by 28.75% to $2.95 during Wednesday's regular session. Oncternal Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 149.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.1 million.
- Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) shares declined by 15.67% to $1.88. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 79.23% of Alterity Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock fell 14.11% to $6.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 82.5K, which is 125.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) shares fell 11.86% to $7.66. Trading volume for ProPhase Labs's stock is 83.9K as of 12:32 EST. This is 64.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Interpace Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDXG) shares fell 10.66% to $2.85. As of 12:32 EST, Interpace Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 296.7K, which is 30.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) stock declined by 9.67% to $1.64. As of 12:32 EST, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 6.7 million, which is 287.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $174.8 million.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksIntraday Update Markets Movers