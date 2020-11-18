12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Micro Focus Intl (NYSE:MFGP) stock rose 29.45% to $4.79 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 5.8 million shares is 515.24% of Micro Focus Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) shares increased by 19.99% to $2.82. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 18.6 million shares, making up 552.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.9 million.
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 13.39% to $1.05. As of 12:32 EST, Borqs Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 6.5 million, which is 200.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock rose 12.8% to $4.14. As of 12:32 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares, making up 316.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $743.7 million.
- Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shares increased by 11.79% to $2.56. Trading volume for Pixelworks's stock is 645.4K as of 12:32 EST. This is 155.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.5 million.
- Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares rose 11.0% to $13.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 653.7K, which is 97.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $371.0 million.
Losers
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) shares declined by 10.78% to $33.29 during Wednesday's regular session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 131.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) shares decreased by 10.23% to $2.02. Cemtrex's stock is trading at a volume of 207 shares as of 12:32 EST. This is 4.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) shares declined by 7.89% to $8.46. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 75.98% of Net Element's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:32 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) stock declined by 7.6% to $18.01. Trading volume for Avaya Hldgs's stock is 3.8 million as of 12:32 EST. This is 252.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) stock decreased by 6.63% to $18.46. As of 12:32 EST, Camtek's stock is trading at a volume of 271.7K, which is 253.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $714.8 million.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares declined by 6.06% to $4.5. Trading volume for this security as of 12:32 EST is 28.9K, which is 23.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
