12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) stock rose 93.47% to $16.02 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 9.3 million, which is 11044.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $488.9 million.
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock moved upwards by 18.16% to $0.88. As of 12:31 EST, 9 Meters Biopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 5.5 million, which is 86.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) shares increased by 17.81% to $20.17. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.7 million, which is 156.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares rose 14.38% to $1.59. Trading volume for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 137.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) shares rose 14.35% to $22.07. As of 12:31 EST, Larimar Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 52.6K, which is 139.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) shares rose 13.91% to $2.83. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 932.1K shares, making up 176.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
Losers
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock declined by 26.35% to $8.23 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Cassava Sciences's stock is 9.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 115.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock declined by 25.58% to $5.85. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2 million, which is 451.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.4 million.
- Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) stock decreased by 23.22% to $4.73. The current volume of 1.5 million shares is 44.95% of Biocept's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $620.1 million.
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares decreased by 16.45% to $1.27. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.9 million, which is 119.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock declined by 13.13% to $1.87. Trading volume for ZHONGCHAO's stock is 430.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 181.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million.
- 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) shares fell 12.81% to $2.52.
