12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock rose 23.81% to $4.83 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 4.8 million shares is 277.68% of ReneSola's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $232.1 million.
- CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock increased by 23.35% to $1.69. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 852.7K, which is 282.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
- Priority Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) stock moved upwards by 20.14% to $3.22. Trading volume for Priority Tech Holdings's stock is 145.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 88.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $216.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) shares moved upwards by 19.65% to $1.4. Trading volume for BSQUARE's stock is 187.0K as of 12:31 EST. This is 529.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Unity Software (NYSE:U) shares moved upwards by 13.23% to $115.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.1 million, which is 96.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) shares rose 12.66% to $2.04. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 140.6K shares, making up 115.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $235.9 million.
Losers
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) stock declined by 9.66% to $2.34 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 154.8K shares is 87.84% of One Stop Systems's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.5 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Peck Holdings (NASDAQ:PECK) shares declined by 8.46% to $6.17. Peck Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 410.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 25.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares decreased by 8.31% to $67.23. The current volume of 5.5 million shares is 193.84% of BigCommerce Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) stock fell 7.27% to $18.0. The current volume of 139.5K shares is 109.16% of AudioEye's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $160.1 million.
- Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) stock fell 6.42% to $2.77. Trading volume for Kubient's stock is 33.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 9.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) shares fell 6.39% to $2.61. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 68.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $261.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
