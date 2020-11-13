12 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) stock increased by 20.92% to $3.67 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, HighPoint Resources's stock is trading at a volume of 471.8K, which is 428.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $789.2 million.
- Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) stock rose 12.22% to $1.01. The current volume of 8.6 million shares is 164.73% of Tellurian's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $270.4 million.
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) stock rose 11.11% to $5.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.8K, which is 24.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) stock increased by 9.47% to $9.41. As of 12:31 EST, Forum Energy Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 47.5K, which is 72.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) stock increased by 8.81% to $13.58. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 349.7K, which is 25.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $998.3 million.
- MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) stock rose 8.53% to $5.21. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 211.4K, which is 29.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.6 million.
Losers
- BP Prudhoe Bay (NYSE:BPT) stock declined by 8.97% to $1.56 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 105.5K shares is 70.85% of BP Prudhoe Bay's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
- Permian Basin Royalty (NYSE:PBT) shares fell 7.31% to $2.41. The current volume of 61.3K shares is 64.71% of Permian Basin Royalty's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $112.3 million.
- Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) shares declined by 6.24% to $8.12. The current volume of 478.2K shares is 80.98% of Penn Virginia's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
- PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) shares fell 5.87% to $1.52. As of 12:31 EST, PHX Minerals's stock is trading at a volume of 74.8K, which is 46.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) shares declined by 5.69% to $8.32. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 194.5K shares, making up 90.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $518.9 million.
- Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares decreased by 5.57% to $3.14. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares, making up 173.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $630.9 million.
