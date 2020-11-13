12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares increased by 51.63% to $6.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.6 million.
- Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 18.47% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $100.4 million.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE:SMHI) shares rose 6.74% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million.
- Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) stock increased by 6.0% to $3.0. The company's market cap stands at $30.3 million.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares increased by 4.41% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) shares rose 4.36% to $10.76. The company's market cap stands at $242.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock fell 15.22% to $6.02 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) shares decreased by 10.17% to $1.06. The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) shares decreased by 5.58% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million.
- Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) stock fell 5.23% to $16.5. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) stock declined by 4.52% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares declined by 4.04% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
