12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock moved upwards by 27.38% to $42.66 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for XPeng's stock is 87.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 667.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock increased by 24.37% to $7.42. Fossil Group's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 745.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) shares rose 20.93% to $30.2. The current volume of 40.4 million shares is 386.6% of Li Auto Inc's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) stock moved upwards by 20.62% to $134.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 22.8 million, which is 290.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock rose 14.7% to $24.02. As of 12:31 EST, GrowGeneration's stock is trading at a volume of 7.5 million, which is 115.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $925.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) stock moved upwards by 12.59% to $4.25. The current volume of 16.6 million shares is 246.8% of Electrameccanica Vehicles's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $162.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares decreased by 11.3% to $5.81 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 261.0K, which is 135.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) shares declined by 9.42% to $20.5. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.3 million shares, making up 255.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares declined by 9.24% to $37.03. As of 12:31 EST, Vroom's stock is trading at a volume of 4.6 million, which is 268.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares fell 7.44% to $0.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 472.7K shares, making up 25.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.6 million.
- Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) shares fell 7.14% to $43.74. Oxford Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 47.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 33.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $733.8 million.
- Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) shares fell 7.03% to $3.44. Trading volume for Full House Resorts's stock is 360.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 140.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.1 million.
