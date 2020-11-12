12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- IMAC Holdings (NASDAQ:IMAC) stock moved upwards by 87.41% to $1.55 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 84.3 million shares is 42256.54% of IMAC Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) shares rose 27.9% to $2.2. Akers Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 39.7 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 4666.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million.
- Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) shares rose 25.49% to $2.56. Cidara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 865.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 416.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.2 million.
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) shares moved upwards by 22.83% to $22.11. Trading volume for Five Prime Therapeutics's stock is 15.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 959.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $810.0 million.
- Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) shares moved upwards by 19.38% to $39.1. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 172.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $848.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares increased by 17.12% to $1.71. Clearside Biomedical's stock is trading at a volume of 268.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 131.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares decreased by 21.92% to $0.3 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Sundial Growers's stock is trading at a volume of 146.5 million, which is 279.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) stock declined by 13.3% to $3.49. As of 12:31 EST, IMV's stock is trading at a volume of 318.7K, which is 90.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $213.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares fell 13.08% to $2.83. The current volume of 239.1K shares is 109.42% of Greenlane Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $118.8 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock fell 12.31% to $4.42. Equillium's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 93.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) shares decreased by 12.06% to $7.82. Soliton's stock is trading at a volume of 389.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 181.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $132.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) shares fell 11.47% to $4.3. Liquidia Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 334.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 43.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
