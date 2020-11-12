12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) shares increased by 62.36% to $7.29 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for EuroDry's stock is 12.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 18923.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) stock rose 25.14% to $1.05. Trading volume for Pyxis Tankers's stock is 14.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 11879.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ:SINO) stock increased by 21.79% to $2.38. As of 12:31 EST, Sino-Global Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 13.3 million, which is 12976.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.3 million.
- L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares increased by 13.94% to $3.41. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 96.7K shares, making up 547.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.
- Atento (NYSE:ATTO) shares moved upwards by 12.7% to $11.44. Trading volume for Atento's stock is 90.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 439.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $814.2 million.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares moved upwards by 10.83% to $5.58. The current volume of 547.5K shares is 305.15% of HyreCar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $97.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- Pangaea Logistics Solns (NASDAQ:PANL) stock decreased by 16.36% to $2.71 during Thursday's regular session. Pangaea Logistics Solns's stock is trading at a volume of 248.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 471.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) stock decreased by 11.5% to $41.72. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 323.94% of Energizer Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- SFL Corp (NYSE:SFL) stock decreased by 11.35% to $6.8. SFL Corp's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 186.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $811.9 million.
- Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) stock fell 9.76% to $3.0. Trading volume for Ardmore Shipping's stock is 153.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 39.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
- Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) shares decreased by 8.68% to $7.05. As of 12:31 EST, Fly Leasing's stock is trading at a volume of 546.4K, which is 177.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) shares decreased by 8.37% to $4.93. Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 336.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 26.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $249.0 million.
Posted-In: Industrials StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers