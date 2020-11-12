11 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) stock moved upwards by 28.91% to $3.79 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Innodata's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 782.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) stock rose 13.1% to $1.57. Trading volume for Evolving Systems's stock is 477.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 1053.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock rose 11.72% to $2.71. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 87.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $271.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) stock moved upwards by 10.51% to $3.89. As of 12:31 EST, ReneSola's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 122.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $187.0 million.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares rose 10.45% to $1.22. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 34.49% of 9F's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $235.5 million.
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock increased by 10.07% to $7.82. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 156.26% of AXT's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $319.2 million.
Losers
- CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) shares fell 11.86% to $149.0. CMC Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 250.0K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 168.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares decreased by 10.86% to $3.53. As of 12:31 EST, Nano Dimension's stock is trading at a volume of 8.3 million, which is 79.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $162.6 million.
- Amesite Operating (NASDAQ:AMST) shares declined by 7.7% to $3.84. As of 12:31 EST, Amesite Operating's stock is trading at a volume of 16.2K, which is 12.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) stock fell 7.54% to $22.09. As of 12:31 EST, Cambium Networks's stock is trading at a volume of 125.4K, which is 69.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $567.3 million.
- VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) shares decreased by 6.86% to $10.6. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 156.7K shares, making up 56.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.0 million.
