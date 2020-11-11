12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Genius Brands Intl (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares moved upwards by 18.84% to $1.23 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 25.2 million shares is 108.74% of Genius Brands Intl's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.4 million.
- Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) stock rose 16.65% to $159.87. As of 12:31 EST, Fiverr International's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 118.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 billion.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose 13.09% to $17.7. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.4 million shares, making up 710.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) shares rose 9.27% to $4.83. Inspired Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 29.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 43.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.
- Sea (NYSE:SE) shares increased by 8.6% to $169.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.5 million, which is 96.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $80.3 billion.
- Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock moved upwards by 8.4% to $16.13. Momo's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 135.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
Losers
- Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) shares declined by 44.9% to $0.26 during Wednesday's regular session. Pareteum's stock is trading at a volume of 12.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1102.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.4 million.
- AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) stock fell 11.69% to $3.1. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 16.4 million shares, making up 139.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.3 million.
- Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) shares declined by 10.06% to $3.31. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 35.7K, which is 40.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) stock fell 7.67% to $1.39. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 315.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $488.9 million.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stock decreased by 6.91% to $2.56. The current volume of 554.1K shares is 54.27% of Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) stock decreased by 6.63% to $9.72. Marcus's stock is trading at a volume of 681.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 76.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.8 million.
