12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) stock moved upwards by 282.86% to $20.45 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 57.4 million shares, making up 12914.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $749.0 million.
- Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) stock moved upwards by 50.1% to $5.22. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares, making up 997.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares rose 28.59% to $8.68. As of 12:31 EST, Immuron's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million, which is 3282.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) shares moved upwards by 25.5% to $4.97. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares, making up 4460.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million.
- Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) shares increased by 18.77% to $4.62. As of 12:31 EST, Vaxart's stock is trading at a volume of 19.5 million, which is 108.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $342.7 million.
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock moved upwards by 17.11% to $8.02. Trading volume for ClearPoint Neuro's stock is 387.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 377.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $124.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) stock fell 22.43% to $0.52 during Wednesday's regular session. Teligent's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 543.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) stock fell 20.26% to $6.59. The current volume of 41.4 million shares is 197.51% of Aurora Cannabis's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $742.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock declined by 11.19% to $0.39. Sundial Growers's stock is trading at a volume of 78.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 160.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares declined by 10.44% to $1.02. Trading volume for China Jo-Jo Drugstores's stock is 832.1K as of 12:31 EST. This is 142.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.7 million.
- Organogenesis Holdings (NASDAQ:ORGO) stock decreased by 9.68% to $3.92. As of 12:31 EST, Organogenesis Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 201.6K, which is 127.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $415.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) stock declined by 9.55% to $63.0. Silk Road Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 629.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 197.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
