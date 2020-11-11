12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock moved upwards by 95.79% to $1.49 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 137.4 million shares is 110262.04% of Fuel Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) stock increased by 26.53% to $5.77. Performance Shipping's stock is trading at a volume of 17.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 1781.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.5 million.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) shares moved upwards by 10.66% to $22.14. As of 12:31 EST, Plug Power's stock is trading at a volume of 34.0 million, which is 117.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares rose 10.54% to $75.36. Trading volume for Kornit Digital's stock is 194.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 79.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) stock increased by 9.05% to $2.62. Trading volume for Babcock & Wilcox's stock is 85.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 65.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.4 million.
- Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) stock moved upwards by 8.95% to $29.57. Trading volume for Upwork's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 78.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
Losers
- Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) stock declined by 15.99% to $4.33 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Greenland Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 140.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $43.4 million.
- Titan Intl (NYSE:TWI) shares decreased by 15.39% to $4.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 769.7K, which is 164.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $256.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) stock decreased by 8.52% to $3.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 12.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $184.9 million.
- Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) stock declined by 8.42% to $17.75. As of 12:31 EST, Hawaiian Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 905.0K, which is 80.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $815.6 million.
- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) stock fell 7.78% to $9.2. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 958.9K, which is 48.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $477.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) shares decreased by 7.76% to $1.07. As of 12:31 EST, Staffing 360 Solutions's stock is trading at a volume of 273.0K, which is 8.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
