12 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRP) stock rose 28.75% to $125.0 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 16.3K, which is 23.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares moved upwards by 13.54% to $67.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.0 million, which is 266.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $3.88. The current volume of 932.2K shares is 42.57% of Vuzix's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) shares rose 10.45% to $220.71. Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 243.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 49.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock increased by 9.99% to $67.25. As of 12:31 EST, JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 38.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) stock moved upwards by 9.82% to $6.82. Trading volume for O2Micro Intl's stock is 325.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 101.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
Losers
- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) stock decreased by 29.02% to $12.03 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.0 million, which is 691.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares decreased by 21.49% to $2.85. As of 12:31 EST, Summit Wireless's stock is trading at a volume of 4.4 million, which is 192.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 11.33% to $1.8. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 149.4K shares, making up 158.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.7 million.
- Model N (NYSE:MODN) stock decreased by 10.76% to $31.66. Trading volume for Model N's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 605.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) shares declined by 10.54% to $33.2. Bentley Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 327.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 64.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) stock decreased by 10.17% to $0.51. Sonim Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 164.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Posted-In: Technology StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers