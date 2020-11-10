12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares increased by 18.79% to $5.5 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Boqii Holding's stock is 854.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 162.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) stock increased by 12.49% to $19.98. As of 12:31 EST, Escalade's stock is trading at a volume of 42.5K, which is 75.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.6 million.
- Ranpak Holdings (NYSE:PACK) shares increased by 10.8% to $10.87. Ranpak Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 77.7K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 38.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $770.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares moved upwards by 10.64% to $7.69. As of 12:31 EST, Funko's stock is trading at a volume of 796.7K, which is 118.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $380.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) stock increased by 10.11% to $11.43. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 55.8K, which is 101.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $245.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) stock increased by 10.11% to $26.77. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 167.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Kandi Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares fell 23.4% to $5.96 during Tuesday's regular session. Kandi Technologies Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 10.6 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 264.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $314.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) shares declined by 16.59% to $5.33. The current volume of 867.0K shares is 92.67% of Applied UV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares declined by 16.34% to $1.28. Trading volume for Tuniu's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 257.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $157.9 million.
- Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) shares declined by 14.42% to $0.31. The current volume of 7.0 million shares is 182.29% of Destination XL Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.8 million.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares fell 11.31% to $17.07. As of 12:31 EST, Carnival's stock is trading at a volume of 74.5 million, which is 191.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 billion.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares declined by 10.18% to $15.1. As of 12:31 EST, Carnival's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 195.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 billion.
