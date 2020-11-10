12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) shares moved upwards by 40.15% to $0.57 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for Zosano Pharma's stock is 23.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 394.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.
- Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares rose 29.11% to $5.55. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 13.8 million shares, making up 15366.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $42.7 million.
- Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) shares increased by 26.41% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.3 million, which is 333.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) stock increased by 22.31% to $10.4. As of 12:31 EST, Inovio Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1 million, which is 96.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares moved upwards by 20.68% to $14.35. As of 12:31 EST, Pulse Biosciences's stock is trading at a volume of 174.3K, which is 188.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $299.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares increased by 17.05% to $5.56. Sientra's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 187.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $278.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) stock decreased by 25.74% to $64.92 during Tuesday's regular session. Arena Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 515.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) shares declined by 23.83% to $8.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 43.9 million, which is 219.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $964.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Praxis Precision Medicine (NASDAQ:PRAX) stock decreased by 23.26% to $27.45. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 563.4K shares, making up 125.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) shares decreased by 22.24% to $8.71. The current volume of 574.2K shares is 278.41% of Voyager Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) stock decreased by 21.26% to $1.26. OrganiGram Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 13.1 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 358.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $218.0 million.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) shares declined by 15.32% to $21.13. Trading volume for Supernus Pharmaceuticals's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 228.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Posted-In: healthcare stocksIntraday Update Markets Movers