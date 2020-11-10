12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Summit Wireless (NASDAQ:WISA) shares increased by 53.52% to $3.27 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 90.8 million shares, making up 30494.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
- Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) stock rose 21.96% to $16.99. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares, making up 432.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) stock increased by 14.4% to $7.59. Trading volume for Luna Innovations's stock is 468.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 252.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) stock increased by 13.09% to $6.22. The current volume of 39.4K shares is 90.25% of GSI Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.8 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) stock moved upwards by 12.09% to $18.86. The current volume of 350.5K shares is 39.4% of Maxeon Solar Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares moved upwards by 10.74% to $1.03. CYREN's stock is trading at a volume of 43.8K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 51.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.7 million.
Losers
- LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shares decreased by 21.17% to $60.51 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, LiveRamp Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million, which is 247.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock decreased by 14.98% to $3.69. The current volume of 2.2 million shares is 275.24% of GreenSky's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $662.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) stock decreased by 14.85% to $9.75. The current volume of 1.6 million shares is 103.12% of Yalla Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares declined by 12.92% to $0.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.5 million, which is 58.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Repay Holdings (NASDAQ:RPAY) shares declined by 12.69% to $23.13. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 124.74% of Repay Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) stock fell 12.06% to $31.37. Trading volume for ShotSpotter's stock is 50.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 81.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $357.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
