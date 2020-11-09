9 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) stock increased by 34.67% to $9.54 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 21.6 million, which is 235.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) stock increased by 30.23% to $13.18. Trading volume for Eventbrite's stock is 2.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 286.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sabre (NASDAQ:SABRP) shares moved upwards by 27.46% to $127.45. Sabre's stock is trading at a volume of 158.4K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 268.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) shares fell 17.38% to $77.62 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.5 million, which is 350.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
- Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) shares declined by 15.05% to $28.15. Netgear's stock is trading at a volume of 635.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 202.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $828.0 million.
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) stock decreased by 13.93% to $17.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 228.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $260.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) stock decreased by 12.12% to $203.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.4 million shares, making up 98.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 billion.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 11.49% to $1.85. The current volume of 868.5K shares is 17.73% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) stock fell 11.14% to $53.6. Trading volume for LivePerson's stock is 992.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 129.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
Posted-In: Technology StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers