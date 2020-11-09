9 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) stock increased by 37.65% to $14.49 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.4 million, which is 103.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares increased by 33.08% to $0.83. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 266.31% of Amplify Energy's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million.
- PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) shares rose 31.34% to $6.62. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.0 million shares, making up 147.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $794.3 million.
- CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) stock increased by 29.87% to $13.52. Trading volume for CVR Energy's stock is 886.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 122.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) stock moved upwards by 29.4% to $49.42. As of 12:31 EST, Valero Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 9.9 million, which is 213.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.1 billion.
- HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) stock moved upwards by 28.96% to $22.66. The current volume of 2.6 million shares is 90.59% of HollyFrontier's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) shares fell 34.9% to $3.57 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for HighPoint Resources's stock is 666.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 798.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $767.3 million.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares declined by 20.26% to $3.44. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 46.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.2 million.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares fell 14.1% to $5.79. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.2 million shares, making up 79.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $321.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
