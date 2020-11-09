Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 09, 2020 12:53pm   Comments
Share:

 

Gainers

  • Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 49.07% to $1.61 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 603.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.
  • Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares increased by 40.59% to $26.01. Dave & Buster's Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 135.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares increased by 39.57% to $16.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 321.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
  • Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 36.57% to $0.85. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.1 million shares, making up 227.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
  • Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares increased by 34.75% to $18.63. Trading volume for Carnival's stock is 130.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 349.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
  • Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares moved upwards by 32.87% to $12.06. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 237.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $672.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares fell 21.33% to $11.01 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 253.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.0 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock decreased by 20.78% to $22.02. Trading volume for Nautilus's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 175.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares decreased by 18.66% to $54.77. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 79.3% of Overstock.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares fell 17.38% to $13.77. As of 12:31 EST, At Home Group's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 157.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $883.5 million.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares declined by 16.67% to $250.99. Trading volume for Wayfair's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 15.22% to $106.37. Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 27.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 127.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CCL + CUK)

74 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Irrational Exuberance? Stocks Surging, Markets At All-Time Highs On Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine News
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Carnival
12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
How Large Option Traders Are Playing Carnival After CDC Lifted 'No Sail' Order
Cruise Stocks Sink After CDC Lifts Ban, Analyst Says New Guidelines Delay Recovery
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.