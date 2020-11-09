12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 49.07% to $1.61 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 603.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.6 million.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) shares increased by 40.59% to $26.01. Dave & Buster's Enter's stock is trading at a volume of 7.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 135.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
- Carnival (NYSE:CUK) shares increased by 39.57% to $16.61. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.8 million shares, making up 321.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.8 billion.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock increased by 36.57% to $0.85. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.1 million shares, making up 227.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $54.8 million.
- Carnival (NYSE:CCL) shares increased by 34.75% to $18.63. Trading volume for Carnival's stock is 130.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 349.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.5 billion.
- Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) shares moved upwards by 32.87% to $12.06. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.2 million shares, making up 237.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $672.1 million.
Losers
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares fell 21.33% to $11.01 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.4 million shares, making up 253.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $428.0 million.
- Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock decreased by 20.78% to $22.02. Trading volume for Nautilus's stock is 4.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 175.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $656.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) shares decreased by 18.66% to $54.77. The current volume of 5.0 million shares is 79.3% of Overstock.com's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.2 billion.
- At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares fell 17.38% to $13.77. As of 12:31 EST, At Home Group's stock is trading at a volume of 5.0 million, which is 157.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $883.5 million.
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares declined by 16.67% to $250.99. Trading volume for Wayfair's stock is 3.3 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares fell 15.22% to $106.37. Peloton Interactive's stock is trading at a volume of 27.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 127.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
Posted-In: Consumer Cyclical StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers