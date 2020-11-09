12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares moved upwards by 85.1% to $43.87 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 5.4 million, which is 384.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.8 million.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock increased by 73.96% to $0.43. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 507.6 million shares, making up 1539.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 million.
- Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) stock increased by 37.92% to $3.8. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares, making up 198.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $696.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Calliditas Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CALT) stock increased by 31.1% to $33.0. Trading volume for Calliditas Therapeutics's stock is 527.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 979.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.9 million.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) stock increased by 29.33% to $5.07. The current volume of 29.8 million shares is 1814.78% of Oncternal Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $87.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) shares rose 28.99% to $170.13. As of 12:31 EST, Reata Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 805.9K, which is 239.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) shares declined by 44.65% to $35.07 during Monday's regular session. Arcturus Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 402.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $718.6 million.
- Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) stock declined by 33.5% to $8.28. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 204.7% of Altimmune's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.5 million.
- Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock fell 32.62% to $191.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.7 million, which is 226.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $8.0 billion.
- Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) stock decreased by 28.98% to $8.32. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 347.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) stock declined by 27.27% to $1.6. Trading volume for Leap Therapeutics's stock is 2.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 585.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.2 million.
- Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) stock declined by 24.71% to $0.54. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares, making up 278.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
