12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) shares increased by 28.16% to $8.85 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Glu Mobile's stock is trading at a volume of 10.2 million, which is 242.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares increased by 18.68% to $14.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 912.2K, which is 95.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $504.6 million.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) shares moved upwards by 13.53% to $118.2. Trading volume for Zillow Gr's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 208.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) shares moved upwards by 12.77% to $117.12. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.7 million shares, making up 194.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) stock increased by 12.41% to $253.01. Roku's stock is trading at a volume of 11.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 143.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $30.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) stock increased by 10.9% to $1.83. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 305.2K, which is 68.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

Losers

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) stock declined by 25.5% to $3.75 during Friday's regular session. TrueCar's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 270.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $402.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) shares decreased by 22.66% to $2.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 573.0K, which is 70.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) shares decreased by 21.75% to $7.45. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 909.7K, which is 188.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $670.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares fell 21.62% to $2.67. As of 12:31 EST, Hall Of Fame Resort's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million, which is 166.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) shares decreased by 15.07% to $9.72. ANGI Homeservices's stock is trading at a volume of 8.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 268.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) shares declined by 8.75% to $1.56. As of 12:31 EST, Entercom Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 1.9 million, which is 118.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $211.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.