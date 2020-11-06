12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) stock rose 14.92% to $21.64 during Friday's regular session. Franklin Covey's stock is trading at a volume of 61.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 97.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $300.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) stock rose 14.74% to $35.26. Trading volume for Willdan Group's stock is 54.9K as of 12:31 EST. This is 131.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) shares rose 14.55% to $17.63. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares, making up 228.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) shares increased by 13.49% to $123.14. Axon Enterprise's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 178.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) shares increased by 9.32% to $40.93. Trading volume for TPI Composites's stock is 624.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 119.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) stock moved upwards by 9.21% to $74.77. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 213.58% of Ritchie Bros Auctioneers's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Losers

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) shares decreased by 10.93% to $21.12 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 265.6K shares is 50.0% of Schneider National's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) shares fell 10.25% to $6.57. The current volume of 62.0K shares is 59.22% of PFSweb's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) stock decreased by 8.93% to $13.32. As of 12:31 EST, American Superconductor's stock is trading at a volume of 314.5K, which is 85.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) stock fell 8.89% to $9.13. The current volume of 22.8K shares is 35.44% of USA Truck's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.3 million.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) stock fell 8.87% to $28.8. Trading volume for Flowserve's stock is 754.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 80.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares declined by 8.06% to $6.72. Trading volume for Eastman Kodak's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 20.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $293.9 million.