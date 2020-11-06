12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares rose 31.34% to $1.76 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 59.4 million shares, making up 17399.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $49.9 million.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) shares rose 25.36% to $811.46. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 328.01% of Trade Desk's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) stock moved upwards by 23.83% to $1.06. UTStarcom Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 696.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.0 million.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock moved upwards by 20.29% to $30.35. The current volume of 531.1K shares is 197.83% of nLight's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) shares moved upwards by 19.75% to $7.93. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 11.9 million, which is 356.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) stock moved upwards by 18.9% to $89.44. Trading volume for Appian's stock is 762.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 121.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) stock declined by 23.26% to $7.69 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Applied Optoelectronics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million, which is 229.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $156.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) stock decreased by 23.16% to $14.6. Trading volume for Pluralsight's stock is 4.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 435.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) shares fell 21.76% to $22.34. The current volume of 3.4 million shares is 262.14% of Maxar Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares declined by 20.08% to $2.07. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 23.13% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $14.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) stock declined by 19.0% to $6.48. Everspin Technologies's stock is trading at a volume of 381.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 171.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares declined by 18.58% to $2.85. As of 12:31 EST, Datasea's stock is trading at a volume of 156.2K, which is 158.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $59.6 million.