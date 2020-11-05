10 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock moved upwards by 142.02% to $24.27 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Altus Midstream's stock is 7.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 22742.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion.
- Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) stock rose 51.82% to $1.43. As of 12:31 EST, Target Hospitality's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 2244.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $146.4 million.
- SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) stock moved upwards by 29.03% to $2.32. SandRidge Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 859.1K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 249.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.1 million.
- Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) shares moved upwards by 26.64% to $2.5. Falcon Minerals's stock is trading at a volume of 233.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 156.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $214.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) shares moved upwards by 23.41% to $7.01. Trading volume for Pacific Ethanol's stock is 9.7 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 125.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $388.9 million.
- Tenaris (NYSE:TS) shares increased by 17.25% to $12.01. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 2.4 million, which is 134.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) stock declined by 12.86% to $4.27 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.3K shares, making up 30.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) stock declined by 9.26% to $4.6. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.5 million shares, making up 191.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares fell 6.26% to $27.14. Trading volume for Delek Logistics Partners's stock is 53.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 68.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $798.6 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) stock decreased by 5.87% to $0.41. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 158.5K shares, making up 36.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $18.6 million.
