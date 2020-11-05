12 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares increased by 30.68% to $3.62 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 39.9 million, which is 622.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.1 million.
- The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) stock rose 24.74% to $1.24. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.1 million shares, making up 2079.48% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) shares increased by 18.2% to $24.87. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 631.4K, which is 113.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 billion.
- XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock rose 18.13% to $32.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 50.5 million, which is 597.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
- GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares increased by 16.7% to $22.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 4.2 million, which is 68.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $853.5 million.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares moved upwards by 14.63% to $3.4. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares, making up 233.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.
Losers
- Apex Glb Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) shares declined by 45.43% to $3.76 during Thursday's regular session. Apex Glb Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 215.3K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 61.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.
- Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) shares decreased by 20.24% to $13.05. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 17.0 million shares, making up 368.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) stock decreased by 13.03% to $1.2. The current volume of 2.4 million shares is 233.76% of Drive Shack's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) shares decreased by 10.67% to $5.61. Trading volume for Carrols Restaurant Group's stock is 703.2K as of 12:31 EST. This is 182.91% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) stock decreased by 10.07% to $5.45. The current volume of 439.6K shares is 47.69% of Applied UV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) stock decreased by 9.8% to $6.54. Select Interior Concepts's stock is trading at a volume of 160.5K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 240.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $165.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
