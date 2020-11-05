12 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) shares increased by 24.99% to $70.38 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, JinkoSolar Holding Co's stock is trading at a volume of 8.0 million, which is 120.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion.
- Workiva (NYSE:WK) stock moved upwards by 15.45% to $65.96. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 659.5K, which is 249.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) stock rose 15.0% to $215.35. Daqo New Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 329.2K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 69.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 billion.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock moved upwards by 14.87% to $19.04. Trading volume for SunPower's stock is 10.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 129.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares increased by 13.89% to $120.95. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.2 million, which is 86.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.1 billion.
- Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares moved upwards by 13.6% to $3.34. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.2 million shares, making up 76.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $153.8 million.
Losers
- Ping Identity Holding (NYSE:PING) shares fell 16.79% to $23.2 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Ping Identity Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 3.2 million, which is 374.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) shares decreased by 10.58% to $64.26. JFrog's stock is trading at a volume of 3.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 241.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) stock fell 10.48% to $16.32. The current volume of 430.5K shares is 93.31% of ChannelAdvisor's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $462.9 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) stock fell 7.35% to $4.54. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 680.7K, which is 89.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $815.5 million.
- Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) stock declined by 6.1% to $373.4. As of 12:31 EST, Paycom Software's stock is trading at a volume of 506.6K, which is 107.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ:SREV) stock fell 5.68% to $1.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 25.8K, which is 13.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $126.5 million.
Posted-In: Technology StocksIntraday Update Markets Movers