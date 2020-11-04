12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) stock increased by 40.06% to $345.96 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Biogen's stock is trading at a volume of 9.2 million, which is 772.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.4 billion.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares moved upwards by 29.92% to $11.94. Trading volume for Cassava Sciences's stock is 25.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 362.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $295.8 million.
- Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) stock rose 25.54% to $24.97. The current volume of 438.5K shares is 121.85% of Athira Pharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock increased by 20.39% to $3.07. The current volume of 41.2 million shares is 20816.72% of Digirad's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) stock increased by 17.9% to $21.4. As of 12:31 EST, Supernus Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 248.44% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Prothena Corp (NASDAQ:PRTA) shares increased by 17.34% to $13.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 458.9K, which is 186.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.0 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) stock fell 30.41% to $4.25 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Processa Pharmaceuticals's stock is 5.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 15.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Repro-Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) stock fell 25.05% to $4.59. Trading volume for Repro-Med Systems's stock is 1.5 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 553.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $182.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) stock decreased by 15.47% to $10.46. The current volume of 16.2K shares is 28.1% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) stock declined by 14.12% to $31.86. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 651.4K shares, making up 181.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $733.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares declined by 13.43% to $0.94. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 3.3 million, which is 57.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) stock decreased by 13.29% to $29.3. As of 12:31 EST, Allogene Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million, which is 378.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers