12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) shares increased by 18.49% to $11.79 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 73.8K, which is 79.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $405.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock rose 12.53% to $3.95. As of 12:31 EST, HyreCar's stock is trading at a volume of 242.0K, which is 140.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $69.3 million.
- JELD-WEN Holding (NYSE:JELD) shares moved upwards by 11.95% to $24.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 259.7K, which is 46.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock rose 10.52% to $0.41. Nxt-ID's stock is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 69.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) stock rose 10.25% to $61.52. As of 12:31 EST, Clean Harbors's stock is trading at a volume of 257.5K, which is 100.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) stock rose 10.23% to $49.24. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 43.4K, which is 82.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $826.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) stock fell 11.77% to $15.51 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares, making up 206.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $854.1 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock declined by 11.14% to $2.6. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 6.0 million shares, making up 170.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $60.2 million.
- Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) shares decreased by 9.54% to $63.76. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 707.4K shares, making up 220.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) stock fell 9.41% to $39.49. The current volume of 331.3K shares is 104.88% of Ameresco's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) shares declined by 8.65% to $5.59. Trading volume for NN's stock is 40.5K as of 12:31 EST. This is 13.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $239.0 million.
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) shares declined by 8.29% to $6.2. Trading volume for CECO Environmental's stock is 44.6K as of 12:31 EST. This is 59.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
