12 Financial Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) stock rose 14.25% to $5.13 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 35.8 million shares is 1788.35% of MoneyGram's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $325.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) shares moved upwards by 13.19% to $121.15. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 330.6K, which is 191.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Regional Management (NYSE:RM) shares increased by 11.74% to $22.27. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 35.4K shares, making up 81.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock rose 8.91% to $1.1. The current volume of 5.1K shares is 27.78% of SGOCO Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $88.0 million.
- Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) shares rose 8.01% to $17.52. Financial Institutions's stock is trading at a volume of 41.6K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 67.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $280.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) shares increased by 7.99% to $50.63. The current volume of 587.1K shares is 53.08% of Lemonade's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST).
Losers
- Weidai (NYSE:WEI) shares fell 14.53% to $1.79 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, Weidai's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 27.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.4 million.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) stock fell 10.62% to $284.99. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 315.5K shares, making up 184.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB) stock decreased by 9.96% to $5.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 1.2K, which is 71.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.0 million.
- Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) stock declined by 9.29% to $188.92. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 148.0K, which is 119.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) stock fell 8.63% to $2.17. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 143.2K shares, making up 4.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.8 million.
- Oxbridge Re Holdings (NASDAQ:OXBR) stock decreased by 8.58% to $1.6. Trading volume for Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is 177.4K as of 12:31 EST. This is 3.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
