12 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- BioLine Rx (NASDAQ:BLRX) stock increased by 74.99% to $2.59 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 156.7 million, which is 66150.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
- Acadia Healthcare Co (NASDAQ:ACHC) shares moved upwards by 17.77% to $34.13. As of 12:31 EST, Acadia Healthcare Co's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 267.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) shares moved upwards by 17.16% to $5.12. As of 12:31 EST, Tricida's stock is trading at a volume of 4.8 million, which is 489.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $255.7 million.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) shares moved upwards by 14.24% to $2.21. As of 12:31 EST, CASI Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 479.7K, which is 109.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $222.5 million.
- Invacare (NYSE:IVC) shares moved upwards by 11.14% to $7.98. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 222.9K shares, making up 77.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $274.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) stock rose 10.29% to $9.0. Trading volume for LENSAR's stock is 8.8K as of 12:31 EST. This is 6.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
Losers
- Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) stock declined by 39.46% to $2.21 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Axovant Gene Therapies's stock is 4.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 331.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $89.1 million.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) stock decreased by 36.95% to $3.72. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 762.6K, which is 1184.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) stock decreased by 17.66% to $0.59. HEXO's stock is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 213.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $242.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) stock decreased by 17.5% to $0.87. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 292.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) stock decreased by 17.03% to $3.48. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 14.9 million shares, making up 117.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Cellect Biotechnology (NASDAQ:APOP) shares declined by 14.86% to $1.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 226.2K, which is 90.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
