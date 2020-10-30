11 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock rose 27.67% to $13.19 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 24.5K shares, making up 1974.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $161.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Rogers (NYSE:ROG) shares increased by 21.12% to $124.5. As of 12:31 EST, Rogers's stock is trading at a volume of 114.7K, which is 113.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) stock moved upwards by 19.63% to $11.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 104.3K, which is 230.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.4 million.
- MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) shares rose 13.3% to $2.9. As of 12:31 EST, MICT's stock is trading at a volume of 540.8K, which is 40.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
- Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) shares rose 11.13% to $11.58. Trading volume for Bel Fuse's stock is 56.7K as of 12:31 EST. This is 171.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $142.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares increased by 10.95% to $6.03. As of 12:31 EST, O2Micro Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 528.0K, which is 167.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $161.5 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares declined by 20.59% to $1.75. Microvision's stock is trading at a volume of 5.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 76.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $250.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) shares fell 16.26% to $1.36. Trading volume for 9F's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 60.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $264.6 million.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) stock fell 14.12% to $27.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 6.3 million, which is 137.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares decreased by 13.6% to $3.44. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.0K shares, making up 516.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) stock declined by 12.92% to $27.39. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 994.9K shares, making up 234.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Intraday moversIntraday Update Markets Movers