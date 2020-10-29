12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) stock moved upwards by 54.79% to $2.26 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 12.7 million shares is 1136.53% of Entercom Communications's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $305.5 million.
- Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) shares rose 28.48% to $62.65. Trading volume for Pinterest's stock is 87.4 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 489.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock moved upwards by 20.16% to $37.43.
- FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) shares rose 16.47% to $14.21. The current volume of 898.5K shares is 116.88% of FuboTV's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $495.1 million.
- Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) stock moved upwards by 13.15% to $9.46. As of 12:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 323.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $413.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) shares increased by 11.37% to $4.44. Trading volume for this security as of 12:31 EST is 748.4K, which is 169.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) shares declined by 24.42% to $0.97 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Insignia Systems's stock is 1.8 million as of 12:31 EST. This is 86.86% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $11.7 million.
- Ucloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) shares decreased by 9.79% to $10.51. As of 12:31 EST, Ucloudlink Group's stock is trading at a volume of 187, which is 5.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $302.0 million.
- Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) stock decreased by 7.99% to $254.28. Spotify Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 158.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.2 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) shares fell 7.69% to $3.54. Trading volume for GTT Communications's stock is 256.3K as of 12:31 EST. This is 48.87% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $208.5 million.
- Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares decreased by 6.46% to $11.02. Imax's stock is trading at a volume of 734.9K shares as of 12:31 EST. This is 84.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $647.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) shares decreased by 6.4% to $3.95. As of 12:31 EST, TuanChe's stock is trading at a volume of 154.8K, which is 86.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $299.4 million.
Posted-In: Communication Services Stocks Intraday MoversIntraday Update Markets Movers